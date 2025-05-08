Samsung Readies One UI 8 for Beta Rollout As One UI 7 Availability Expands

Samsung seems ready for the beta rollout of the next One UI update. According to a report, the South Korean giant is readying the Android 16-based One UI 8 mobile software for deployment much faster than One UI 7, which is currently rolling out to eligible phones in several markets. The One UI 8 beta programme is expected to begin as early as the third week of May.

The report comes from SamMobile, a Samsung-focused publication, highlighting that the beta programme could start around the same time as the Android 16 rollout on Pixel phones. Interested testers are expected to receive a notification about One UI 8 beta’s availability through the Samsung Members app. The beta programme will likely run for four to five months, with the stable rollout expected sometime in August or September.

While Samsung has not officially said anything about One UI 8, a leaked build suggested minor changes to the interface and features such as Now Bar, Secure Folder, and Samsung DeX. Of course, the next update will pack Android 16’s goodness, including the new Material Express theme, which Google inadvertently leaked earlier this week. The update is also expected to offer better user privacy and security, with a renewed focus on Galaxy AI functionality.