Samsung Rolls Out April 2025 Update: Eligible Phones

Alongside the One UI 7 update, Samsung is also rolling out the latest monthly security update to eligible phones, increasing their ability to safeguard against hacking attempts. The new update also fixes the bugs found in the previous software version, including certain critical and high-level vulnerabilities that may be impacting these devices.

Samsung One UI Security Update: Eligible Phones

According to Samsung, the following phones are eligible for the security update:

Galaxy Z Fold 6

Galaxy Z Flip 6

Galaxy Z Fold Special Edition

Galaxy A55

The Galaxy S25 series phones have already received the update, while the Galaxy S24 phones will get it as part of the One UI 7 rollout, which kicked off earlier this week in countries such as South Korea and India.

Samsung One UI Security Update: Details

Samsung has said the April 2025 security patch for its Galaxy phones fixes over 60 vulnerabilities. While the fixes for 45 of these vulnerabilities have been rolled out by Google, the rest target bugs in Samsung’s software for both phones and tablets. Samsung has classified four of these vulnerabilities as critical, while 36 of them are “high-level.”

The new update also brings a high-level patch from Samsung Semiconductor, targeting hardware components. It also has 14 Samsung Vulnerabilities and Exposures (SVEs) that are specific only to issues such as Samsung Device Health Manager service, Galaxy Watches, Samsung Contacts, HDCP, Clipboard Service, and Sticker Centre.

Samsung One UI Security Update: How to install