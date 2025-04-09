Samsung Rolls Out April 2025 Update: Eligible Phones

Updated April 9th 2025, 20:15 IST
Alongside the One UI 7 update, Samsung is also rolling out the latest monthly security update to eligible phones, increasing their ability to safeguard against hacking attempts. The new update also fixes the bugs found in the previous software version, including certain critical and high-level vulnerabilities that may be impacting these devices.
According to Samsung, the following phones are eligible for the security update:
The Galaxy S25 series phones have already received the update, while the Galaxy S24 phones will get it as part of the One UI 7 rollout, which kicked off earlier this week in countries such as South Korea and India.
Samsung has said the April 2025 security patch for its Galaxy phones fixes over 60 vulnerabilities. While the fixes for 45 of these vulnerabilities have been rolled out by Google, the rest target bugs in Samsung’s software for both phones and tablets. Samsung has classified four of these vulnerabilities as critical, while 36 of them are “high-level.”
The new update also brings a high-level patch from Samsung Semiconductor, targeting hardware components. It also has 14 Samsung Vulnerabilities and Exposures (SVEs) that are specific only to issues such as Samsung Device Health Manager service, Galaxy Watches, Samsung Contacts, HDCP, Clipboard Service, and Sticker Centre.
Eligible phone users can head to their device’s settings and navigate to the Software update section. The update should automatically show up on the screen. Tap Download and install to start downloading the update. After the update is downloaded, tap Install now to begin the installation process. The phone will restart during this process. Samsung recommends backing up the phone’s data and charging the battery adequately before beginning the installation process.
Published April 9th 2025, 20:15 IST