Samsung Rolls Out One UI 7 to Galaxy Tablets in India

Samsung has reportedly begun rolling out the One UI 7 update to its Android tablets in India. The Android 15-based One UI update is now available for the Galaxy Tab S10 series and the Galaxy Tab S9 lineup. The new update brings an interface redesign, new app icons, new animations, better lock screen customisation, and a new Now Bar that provides real-time information and live notifications.

Eligible Samsung Tablets

The One UI 7 update is now rolling out to the Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra, Galaxy Tab S10+, Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra, and Galaxy Tab S9+. The update for the Tab S9 series has a firmware version ending with CY9 and weighs around 5GB. On the other hand, the One UI 7 update for the Galaxy Tab S10 tablets, according to an X user, is around 500MB for users enrolled in the beta programme and roughly 5GB for non-beta users. The firmware version for the Plus model is X82xxXXU2BYD7, while that of the Ultra variant is X92xxXXU2BYD7.

How to update

Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 and Tab S9 users can head to their tablet’s settings, followed by a tap on Software update and then Download and install. After the update is downloaded on the tablet, tap Install now to start the installation process. Users are recommended to have enough battery on their tablet and their data backed up. Alternatively, users can download the firmware file from Samsung’s website and flash it manually using a Windows PC.

One UI 7 update