Samsung's Answer to Upcoming iPhone Fold May Be A Wide-Screen Foldable in 2026

With its first tri-folding smartphone, the Galaxy Z TriFold, out of the way, Samsung could be planning to change how its regular foldables have looked for years. A new report has highlighted that Samsung’s next foldable could have wider displays, potentially offering more screen real estate. But what is more interesting is that the ‘Samsung Wide Fold’, as it is dubbed, will be the company’s counter to Apple’s upcoming iPhone Fold.

Korean publication ETNews has reported that the Samsung Wide Fold could arrive sometime in the second half of 2026, which is also when Apple’s foldable device is expected to debut. Wider displays will not only set Samsung’s foldable apart from the iPhone Fold, it could also address the emerging redundancy in the category. The report has claimed a 7.6-inch inner screen and a 5.4-inch cover display with an aspect ratio of 4:3, instead of 16:9.

The report refers to this as “passport-style,” marking the shift in the design of Samsung’s foldable device to a more compact device. While the key hardware of the device is unclear, the report has suggested that the Wide Fold could offer 25W fast charging.

On the other hand, Apple’s first foldable could come with a 7.58-inch main display, bearing a design similar to the iPad. It could be 83.8mm wide, 9.6mm thick, and 120.6mm tall. The foldable iPhone could come with two cameras on the cover. However, it is unlikely to look like Samsung’s upcoming foldable. For what it is worth, the first foldable iPhone will not stray far from the current design, eventually setting the stage for the second-generation device, which could be closer to the competition.