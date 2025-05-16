Samsung to Adopt New Battery Tech Already Used by Apple

Samsung intends to use a new kind of battery technology in its upcoming Galaxy phones. Called SUS CAN, this technology employs stainless steel in the design of the battery. A report from The Elec claims this will enable batteries that are safer over time, charge quicker, and last longer.

Currently, Apple is the only smartphone maker employing SUS CAN battery technology. It was first used in the iPhone 16 Pro Max. Should Samsung use it as well, it will be the first time this battery technology shows up in a Galaxy phone.



SUS CAN aims to address several typical issues in phone batteries. Improved energy density is one of the key advantages. This indicates the battery can hold more power without having to be larger in size which makes the phone bulky. Many consumers, after all, value faster charging, thus it also helps in that regard. SUS CAN also has another major benefit- it helps to lower battery swelling, a problem that can arise with aging batteries.

Brands like OnePlus and Oppo have begun using silicon-carbon batteries in recent years. This battery technology contributes to creating thinner phones with greater battery capacity. Samsung hasn't used silicon-carbon batteries and appears to be going a different way for the time being with SUS CAN.

Though it might be in future flagship models like the Galaxy S26 or the next Galaxy Z Fold series, the report does not specify when Samsung will release phones with SUS CAN batteries. While this battery technology is not the many fabs would have wanted from Samsung, it will still offer certain key changes like faster charging, safer battery design, and improved long-term performance.