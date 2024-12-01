Samsung To Discontinue Nifty Windows Tool in One UI 7

Samsung's next mobile operating system version will not include one of the niftiest tools for connecting Galaxy smartphone users to Windows PCs seamlessly. Although the company has not revealed much about One UI 7, it has confirmed that DeX—a cross-platform productivity tool for select Galaxy devices and Windows—will be discontinued with the next update. Short for 'Desktop eXperience', DeX will, however, continue to be available in all existing One UI versions.

"The DeX for PC on Windows OS will end support from the One UI 7 version," said Samsung on the website for the UK market. Instead, the company is pushing for the adoption of the Link to Windows functionality, which is available across Android devices and Windows PCs. "We encourage customers to connect mobile phones and PC through the Link to Windows feature," the company added. Since Link to Windows is not exclusive to Samsung phones like DeX, it makes for the standardisation of the synchronisation tools for Android and Windows.

According to Samsung, Link to Windows will offer a similar experience as DeX, allowing them to move files between mobile phones and Windows PCs using drag-and-drop, synchronise data, and even access services such as SMS and calls. The Link to Windows feature comes pre-installed on most Android phones.

The DeX functionality will no longer work on Samsung phones after the One UI 7 update since Microsoft will end support for the app. DeX, however, will continue to be available on Samsung phones with an OS lower than One UI 7, allowing users to connect a monitor, keyboard, and mouse to a desktop-like setup. No other functionality will work, according to the speculation.