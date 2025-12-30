Samsung TVs to Get Google Photos Integration in 2026 - What It Means for You | Image: Samsung

New Delhi: Samsung has confirmed that its televisions will soon support Google Photos, marking the first time the popular photo‑backup service will be deeply integrated outside of Google’s own platforms. The rollout begins in early 2026, starting with a feature called “Memories”, which will be exclusive to Samsung TVs for six months before expanding elsewhere.

Google Photos is already the go‑to service for storing and organising pictures and videos. Millions rely on it to back up their memories, and on devices like the Nest Hub or Google TV, it doubles as a digital photo frame. Samsung’s move means that your living room TV could now become the biggest canvas for your personal photo library.

Key Features Coming to Samsung TVs

Memories (early 2026): Curated slideshows based on people, places, and special moments. Exclusive to Samsung TVs for six months.

Create with AI (later in 2026): Powered by Google DeepMind’s “Nano Banana” model, this tool will let users remix photos into themed templates, change art styles, or even turn still images into short videos.

Personalised Results (later in 2026): Smart slideshows that group photos by themes like “ocean,” “hiking,” or “Paris,” offering a more contextual viewing experience.

Samsung stresses this won’t be a standalone “Google Photos app.” Instead, the service will be woven into the TV experience itself. Features like Daily+ and Daily Board will surface memories naturally, so users see meaningful photos throughout the day without needing to launch anything. Signing in with a Google Account will instantly sync photo libraries to the TV.

Until now, Google Photos integration has been limited to Android TV and Google TV. Samsung’s partnership with Google marks the first time a non‑Google TV platform gets this level of access. The exclusivity period suggests Google TV users will eventually get the same “Memories” upgrade, but Samsung customers will be first in line.

For consumers, this means your Samsung TV could soon double as a dynamic photo album, powered by AI. Instead of just streaming shows, your television will showcase life’s highlights like birthdays, vacations, and everyday moments in smarter, more personalised ways.