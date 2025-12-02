Samsung Unveils First Multi-Folding Phone As Competition Set To Heat Up

Samsung Electronics unveiled on Tuesday its first multi-folding smartphone, in a bid to strengthen its position in a sector of the phone market where competition is expected to intensify.

The launch of the Galaxy Z TriFold marks Samsung's bid to reinforce its footing in a segment where Chinese rivals have been gaining ground, even as analysts say the high price and production challenges mean foldable devices are likely to remain a niche category for now.

The Galaxy Z TriFold is priced at about 3.59 million won ($2,440.17) and unfolds into a 253.1 millimetre (10-inch) display, using three panels. It is nearly 25% larger than Samsung's latest foldable Galaxy Z Fold 7 model.

The new model, produced in South Korea, will go on sale domestically on December 12 and be rolled out in China, Singapore, Taiwan and the United Arab Emirates within this year. The U.S. launch is expected as early as the first quarter of next year.

The device features Samsung's largest battery in its flagship models and supports super-fast charging that powers the phone to 50% in 30 minutes.

Analysts said Samsung’s first multi-folding device is more likely to be a showcase of the new technology rather than a volume-driving flagship, given the early stage of the multi-way fold form and challenges of scaling production.

"The trifold is a first-generation product, and it's the first time a trifold design is being commercialised, so it’s hard to see Samsung pushing large volumes at this stage," said Ryu Young-ho, a senior analyst at NH Investment & Securities.

He noted that while Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold line has reached its seventh generation with product maturity and lower cost structures, "the trifold could still face issues around completeness or durability," making it important for the company to assess how the market responds first.

While competition in the foldable smartphone market is expected to heat up, with China's Huawei launching the industry's first three-way folding phone last September and Apple expected to release its first foldable next year, analysts said high prices and limits to mass production are likely to hold back the sector.

Foldables are expected to account for less than 2% of the total smartphone market this year and will make up under 3% by 2027, according to Counterpoint Research.

Counterpoint data showed Samsung's shipment share of the foldable market jumped to 64% in the third quarter, up from 9% in the previous quarter. The sharp swing reflected how small the market still is, with the share whipsawing each quarter depending on the timing of new product launches, it said.