Samsung Unveils Galaxy A07 5G: 50MP Cameras, 6000mAh Battery, & More

Samsung says it will launch the Galaxy A07 5G in India in the first week of February, positioning it around two familiar priorities in the budget-to-midrange segment: camera output and battery life. The headline specifications include a 50MP main rear camera, a 6,000mAh battery with 25W charging, and a large 6.7-inch HD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate.

Key highlights

The camera setup is a dual-rear unit with a 50MP autofocus main sensor and a 2MP depth sensor, along with an 8MP front camera for selfies and video. Samsung also highlights an f/1.8 aperture on the main camera, which it says helps with portrait-style background blur when combined with the depth sensor. On the battery side, Samsung claims the 6,000mAh cell is 20 per cent larger than the predecessor’s battery, and it supports 25W fast charging. For many buyers, this could be the most practical upgrade.

Display and durability

The Galaxy A07 5G features a 6.7-inch HD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate, which should make scrolling feel smoother even if the resolution is not Full HD. Samsung says the panel can hit 800 nits in high-brightness mode (HBM), aimed at better outdoor visibility. It also mentions “2-step tempered glass” protection, though the glass brand or certification is unclear.

Who it seems built for

Samsung frames the phone for “digital natives” focused on entertainment and social media storytelling. Read more plainly, the spec mix suggests a device for people who want a large, smooth-feeling screen and a straightforward main camera, without the complexity of extra ultra-wide or telephoto lenses.

What is still missing

Samsung has not shared the exact launch date, pricing, or offer details yet. The announcement also does not mention the chipset, RAM/storage variants, software version, update policy, or 5G band support. But these details will be revealed during the launch in the first week of February.