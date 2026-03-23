Samsung’s Galaxy S26 Series Now Plays Nice With Apple’s AirDrop

Samsung is turning the Galaxy S26 series into a much better neighbour for iPhone users. Thanks to a new update, the company is integrating Apple’s AirDrop file sharing directly into its existing Quick Share framework on the Galaxy S26 lineup. In plain terms, that means you will be able to send files, photos, and documents between supported Samsung phones and Apple devices, including the iPhone, the iPad, and the Mac, far more seamlessly than before.

What exactly is changing?

Until now, Samsung users relied on Quick Share, or third-party apps, to move files around, while Apple users lived inside the AirDrop bubble. With this update, Samsung is basically wiring AirDrop support into Quick Share on the Galaxy S26 series, so cross-platform sharing stops feeling like a workaround. The goal is straightforward: reduce friction when friends, colleagues, or family are split between Galaxy and iPhone.

Google took a similar step earlier, adding Quick Share to Apple AirDrop file sharing on the Pixel 10 family in November and then expanding it to the Pixel 9 series last month. Samsung’s move means the latest Galaxy flagships will now sit in the same “speaks fluent AirDrop” club as Google’s recent Pixels.

Rollout and availability

The rollout starts today, March 23, with South Korea getting the feature first via a software update. After that, Samsung plans a phased expansion to Europe, Hong Kong, Japan, Latin America, North America, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan, so expect it to land in waves depending on your region.

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For now, AirDrop compatibility is limited to the Galaxy S26 series. Samsung says it will bring the feature to “additional devices” in its lineup later, but has not yet named which models or given a precise timeline.