Samsung’s New Galaxy Tab A11 Puts Dolby Speakers On A ₹12,999 Tablet

Samsung has launched the Galaxy Tab A11 in India, targeting users who want an entertainment-first tablet at an affordable price. As a toned-down version of the recently launched Galaxy Tab A11+, the Tab A11 brings a feature that has been missing in this segment: Dolby-engineered dual speakers, making it a rare budget tablet focused on audio quality.

Entertainment Tablet on a Budget

The Galaxy Tab A11 features an 8.7-inch display with a 90Hz refresh rate, an upgrade over most sub-₹15,000 tablets that continue to offer standard 60Hz panels. Samsung says the screen is optimised for streaming, browsing, and social media, with smooth scrolling across apps.

The Dolby-powered dual speakers are the highlight, offering spatial audio for movies, music, and video calls. At this price point, most competing tablets use basic mono or dual-speaker setups without tuned audio.

Processor, Battery, Storage

The tablet runs on an unnamed 6nm octa-core processor, which Samsung claims is designed for efficient app handling and light multitasking. It houses a 5100mAh battery, which should be enough for extended streaming and browsing sessions. Storage options go up to 128GB, expandable up to 2TB with a microSD card. RAM options include 4GB and 8GB, catering to casual users as well as those who want more room for multitasking.

Camera and Connectivity

The Galaxy Tab A11 has a 5MP front camera, intended for clearer video calls, which still drives entry-level tablet purchases among students and remote workers. Samsung is offering both Wi-Fi and LTE variants, allowing the tablet to double as a study or work-from-anywhere device.

Price, Variants, Cashback

The Galaxy Tab A11 will be available on Samsung's online store, Amazon, Flipkart, and offline retail stores in Grey and Silver colours. All variants come with a ₹1,000 bank cashback.

Wi-Fi 4GB+64GB: ₹12,999

LTE 4GB+64GB: ₹15,999

Wi-Fi 8GB+128GB: ₹17,999

LTE 8GB+128GB: ₹20,999

Positioning in the Market