Sandisk Launches Ultra-Compact 1TB USB-C Flash Drive in India, Prices Start at ₹2,049

Sandisk has launched what it calls the world's most compact USB-C flash drive. | Image: Sandisk

Sandisk has introduced a new ultra-compact USB-C flash drive in India that packs up to 1TB of storage into a tiny form factor designed to stay plugged into laptops and tablets. The Sandisk Extreme Fit USB-C Flash Drive is being positioned as the world’s smallest 1TB USB-C flash drive, targeting users who want additional storage without carrying bulky external drives.

Tiny Design, Big Storage

The new drive follows a “leave-in” design philosophy. Instead of protruding like traditional pen drives, the device sits almost flush with the USB-C port. That allows users to keep it plugged into their laptop or tablet while commuting or working on the move.

Sandisk says the form factor is intended for slim laptops and tablets that often ship with limited internal storage. By keeping the drive connected at all times, users can effectively add extra storage without relying on cloud services.

The drive supports read speeds of up to 400MB/s for models between 128GB and 1TB, while the 64GB variant offers speeds up to 300MB/s. These speeds are designed to enable faster transfers of large files such as videos, presentations, and project archives.

Designed for Mobile Workflows

With many professionals and students working on lightweight devices, storage expansion has become a recurring challenge. Devices such as ultraportable laptops and tablets often sacrifice storage capacity for thinner designs.

Sandisk says the new flash drive aims to address that gap by offering a compact storage solution that remains connected without interfering with portability. The device also works with the Sandisk Memory Zone app, which allows users to back up, organise, and restore files on Windows and Mac devices.

Pricing and Availability in India

The Sandisk Extreme Fit USB-C Flash Drive will be available exclusively on Flipkart with the following pricing:

— 64GB – ₹2,049

— 128GB – ₹2,799

— 256GB – ₹4,899

— 512GB – ₹4,999

— 1TB – ₹17,299