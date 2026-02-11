Sarvam AI Announces Arya Platform: New Multi-Agent System That Targets Reliability in AI Workflows

Sarvam AI has launched Arya- a new multi-agent orchestration platform aimed at making AI systems reliable at scale. According to media reports, Arya has been designed with strong systems engineering principles and focuses on production-grade workloads such as extracting structured data from unstructured financial documents.

Sarvam AI has already made headlines for outperforming rival offerings from Google and OpenAI in enterprise use cases. In internal benchmarks, its systems delivered higher accuracy and lower costs compared to Google’s Gemini-based agents and ChatGPT-driven workflows. Arya builds on this foundation, offering developers a framework with guarantees around execution, state persistence, and controlled dynamism.

At the core of Arya are eight composable primitives: LLM, Agent, MCP, Node, Ledger, Task Graph, Code Interpreter, and Artefact. These building blocks can be wired together to create anything from a simple chatbot to a large-scale enterprise pipeline. The design follows a philosophy of simplicity and modularity, ensuring that the system remains stable as it scales.

In trials, Arya paired with GPT‑4.1 mini achieved significantly better accuracy at a fraction of the cost compared to agent swarms, particularly in ETL tasks like extracting financial metrics and management commentary from company reports. Kumar emphasized that the difference was not raw intelligence but structure, arguing that infrastructure changes the reliability equation for complex workflows.

Sarvam AI plans to open-source Arya, including a containerised runtime, a debug/replay interface, and an LLM-powered developer experience for authoring and deployment. The company is already working with enterprise partners, with a wider release expected later this year.

The announcement positions Sarvam AI as a challenger to established players, showing how homegrown infrastructure can compete with and even surpass offerings from Google and OpenAI in accuracy, efficiency, and reliability.