Sarvam Teases New AI Smartglasses at India AI Impact Summit; PM Modi Tries the Device

New Delhi: Indian AI startup Sarvam AI has unveiled its first indigenous AI‑powered smartglasses, Sarvam Kaze, at the ongoing India AI Impact Summit 2026 in New Delhi. The futuristic wearable, designed and built entirely in India, grabbed headlines when Prime Minister Narendra Modi became the first person to try it during the inauguration of the India AI Impact Expo at Bharat Mandapam.

Sarvam Kaze is a sleek, spectacles‑like device that listens, understands, responds, and captures what the wearer sees. Built on the Sarvam platform, it allows developers to create custom experiences, moving intelligence from the screen into the real world. Co‑Founder Pratyush Kumar shared images of Modi testing the device on X, announcing that the smart glasses will be available in the market by May 2026.

The launch is part of Sarvam AI’s broader push to develop 12 indigenous AI models for India‑specific use cases. Alongside Sarvam Kaze, the company has introduced 11 other AI solutions in recent weeks, including:

- Sarvam Akshar - a document digitisation tool with state‑of‑the‑art accuracy.

- Sarvam Studio - enabling creators to make multilingual content for audiences across India.

- Saaras V3 - a speech recognition model optimised for Indian languages.

Sarvam AI is also building large language and speech models to support citizen services, document processing, and voice interfaces.

The unveiling comes against the backdrop of India’s ambitious India AI Mission, launched in March 2024 with an outlay of Rs 10,372 crore. In less than two years, the mission has onboarded 38,000 GPUs for startups and academia, supported thousands of students and researchers, and approved 30 India‑specific AI applications.

The India AI Impact Summit 2026, running from February 16–20, has brought together governments, industry leaders, researchers, startups, and citizens from across the world. Modi emphasized that India’s AI journey is rooted in democratising technology, solving India‑centric challenges, and creating opportunities for economic growth and employment.

With Sarvam Kaze, India signals its entry into the global wearable AI space, showcasing how homegrown innovation is set to redefine human‑technology interaction.