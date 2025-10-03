Saving Too Many Snaps? Snapchat Introduces Paid Storage for Memories

One of Snapchat’s popular features is Memories. It is an online album where all the favourite photos and videos from previous dates can be saved. For years, it has remained free, giving users access to unlimited storage, but that is about to change. Snap has announced that it will start charging you for storing photos and videos beyond a free limit of 5GB.

Snap said the changes in storage tier “will allow us to continue to invest in making Memories better for our entire community.” The company added that “it’s never easy to transition from receiving a service for free to paying for it,” but, trying to convince disgruntled users, it said the revision will be “worth the cost.”

The move, which is similar to that of WhatsApp, has prompted a huge backlash from users who have stored large archives of old posts. While some said they will now face big bills because their data exceeds the newly set limit, others called Snap being “greedy” and “unfair” for asking users to subscribe or risk losing access to their “precious” Memories.

According to the company, over one trillion Memories have been saved by users since the app was launched nearly a decade ago. Memories are essentially photos and videos that were kept aside to prevent them from being removed after 24 hours. It also allows users to reshare these posts at a later date.

Memories have remained free, with the company never specifying how much storage is available to a single user. However, anyone planning to store Memories after they have exhausted the free 5GB limit will be prompted to upgrade to a 100GB storage plan, priced at $1.99 per month. In India, Snapchat has begun asking users to pay ₹99 per month for 1TB of storage. For even more storage, you need to have more expensive Snapchat+ and Snapchat Premium subscriptions.