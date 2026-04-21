Sennheiser Launches HD 480 PRO Headphones in India With Focus on Studio Accuracy and Comfort

Sennheiser has launched the HD 480 PRO in India, expanding its professional audio lineup with a new closed-back headphone designed for studio work, live monitoring, and long listening sessions. The headphones are priced at ₹43,999, with a higher-end “Plus” variant available at ₹47,999.

Built for Accuracy, Not Entertainment

The HD 480 PRO uses a closed-back design, which is typically preferred in recording and monitoring environments where isolation from external noise is critical.

Sennheiser’s focus here is on delivering a controlled, “honest” sound profile, especially in the low-end. Closed-back headphones often struggle with bass accuracy, but the company is positioning this model as an improvement on that limitation.

The headphones feature a 38mm dynamic driver and are tuned for minimal distortion and a neutral frequency response, making them suitable for mixing and production tasks where accuracy matters more than boosted sound signatures.

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Designed for Long Sessions

If you are wearing headphones for eight hours straight, comfort stops being a feature and becomes a necessity.

Sennheiser has focused heavily on ergonomics here. The HD 480 PRO uses a lightweight design and distributes pressure evenly across the head to reduce fatigue over long sessions.

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There are also specific adjustments for users who wear glasses, with softer zones in the ear pads to maintain comfort without breaking the audio seal.

Noise Isolation Without Compromising Clarity

The headphones use multiple layers of passive noise isolation to block external sound while maintaining clarity.

There is also a vibration attenuation system designed to reduce unwanted resonance and distortion, ensuring that what you hear is as close to the original signal as possible.

Practical Features for Real Workflows

The HD 480 PRO includes a detachable 3-metre coiled cable that can be connected on either side, depending on the setup. This is particularly useful in studio environments where cable management can get messy.

There are also braille markings on the earcups for accessibility, and replaceable accessories like ear pads and cables, which make the headphones easier to maintain over time.

Where It Sits in Sennheiser’s Lineup