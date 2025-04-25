Smarter Watches? Google to Roll Out Gemini AI to Wear OS Soon

Google Assistant is on its way out of Wear OS, with Gemini AI ready to take its place. Google has confirmed Gemini is coming to smartwatches later this year, including Samsung’s Galaxy Watch models running on Wear OS. Gemini will allow Wear OS users to summon the Gemini Live AI assistant right on their wrist to ask questions.

The announcement came as part of Alphabet’s earnings call for the first quarter of 2025, during which CEO Sundar Pichai said, “Later this year we’ll upgrade tablets, cars, and devices that connect to your phone, such as headphones and watches” to Gemini.

What devices will be eligible?

While the Pixel Watch will be the first to receive the Gemini integration, Samsung’s Wear OS-powered Galaxy Watches will also receive Gemini AI.

Gemini integration into Wear OS watches was previously spotted in code strings of the latest version of the Google Assistant app for Wear OS. The code revealed that Gemini will entirely replace Google Assistant but will use the “Ok Google” hotword for summoning. However, it did not divulge anything else, so we do not know how the Gemini integration would come through.

What is also unclear is the timeline. Google has said the integration would happen later this year without specifying the exact date or window for that. Gemini has already replaced Google Assistant on phones, so it would not take Google long to introduce its AI assistant to smartwatches.

