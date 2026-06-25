Snapchat Sued by Missouri Family: App's Design Allegedly Helped Convicted Rapist Find 12-Year-Old Victim

A Missouri family has filed a lawsuit against Snap Inc., the parent company of Snapchat, alleging that design choices in the app made it easier for a 25-year-old man to locate, contact, and ultimately abuse their daughter when she was just 12 years old.

The man at the center of the case has since pleaded guilty to statutory rape and child enticement charges. He was sentenced to 18 years in prison.

The Allegations Against Snapchat

According to the lawsuit, two specific Snapchat features played a direct role in the abuse.

The first, known as "Quick Add," is a friend-suggestion tool that the family says recommended the adult man to their daughter and other minors in the area. The suit alleges the feature created a false impression that the man shared mutual connections with the children, while his Bitmoji avatar, a cartoonish digital stand-in, made him appear far younger and less threatening than he was.

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The second feature named in the complaint is Snap Map, which shares a user's real-time location with contacts. The lawsuit claims this tool gave the man access to the girl's home address, which he then used as leverage to coerce her.

Part of a Wider Pattern of Litigation

This case adds to a growing list of lawsuits filed against Snapchat and other major social platforms by families who argue the apps are built in ways that leave children vulnerable to predators. Critics have increasingly pointed to design features, rather than just user behaviour, as a core part of the problem, arguing that the platforms' own engineering choices facilitate harm.

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Snap's Response

In response to the allegations, Snap has said it maintains strict policies against child sexual exploitation, supported by a combination of automated detection systems and human moderators trained to identify bad actors. The company has also pointed to newer safeguards intended to make it harder for unknown adults to message minors on the platform.

Claims of Delayed Safety Reviews

Perhaps the most damaging claim in the lawsuit centers on Snap's handling of safety reports. The suit alleges that during the period surrounding the abuse, Snapchat failed to review more than 40 per cent of serious safety complaints submitted by users. Because many messages on the app are designed to disappear after a short time, the lawsuit argues that this backlog allowed potentially critical evidence to vanish before investigators or moderators could act on it.