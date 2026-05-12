Sony Launches BRAVIA 3 II in India With 4K 120Hz Gaming and AI XR Processor

Sony has launched the new BRAVIA 3 II television lineup in India, bringing several premium BRAVIA features, including the XR Processor, 4K 120Hz gaming support, Dolby Vision, and AI-powered picture processing to a more accessible price segment.

The new TV lineup's sizes max out at 100 inches, and honestly, the 100-inch TV may be the most accurate representation yet of where home entertainment is heading.

The XR Processor Is the Biggest Upgrade

The biggest change in the BRAVIA 3 II series is the introduction of Sony’s XR Processor, a chipset previously reserved mostly for the company’s higher-end television lineup.

Sony says the processor uses AI and cognitive intelligence to analyse scenes similarly to how humans perceive sight and sound, dynamically adjusting contrast, colour reproduction, sharpness, motion clarity, and depth processing.

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The TV also includes XR Triluminos Pro, XR Clear Image, and Motionflow XR technologies. In simpler terms, Sony is trying to improve how lower-resolution content, sports, movies, and games appear without requiring users to constantly tweak settings manually.

Gaming Is Clearly a Major Focus

Sony is also positioning the BRAVIA 3 II heavily around console gaming.

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The TVs support 4K at 120fps, HDMI 2.1, Variable Refresh Rate (VRR), Auto Low Latency Mode (ALLM), and Dolby Vision Gaming. There is also a dedicated Game Menu for quickly adjusting gaming-related settings when a console is connected.

The company clearly wants BRAVIA TVs and PlayStation consoles to feel increasingly interconnected rather than separate purchases.

Sony Is Pushing the ‘Cinema at Home’ Narrative Again

The BRAVIA 3 II includes Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos, DTS:X, and Sony Pictures Core integration, continuing Sony’s long-running “cinema is coming home” strategy.

Sony says users will receive five movie credits for Sony Pictures Core access over 12 months.

The company is also promoting Pure Stream technology capable of streaming content at up to 80Mbps for near Blu-ray quality playback. Which is technically impressive, although it quietly assumes users possess stable high-speed internet capable of handling that bandwidth consistently.

Google TV and Gemini AI Support Are Included

The BRAVIA 3 II runs Google TV and supports Google Assistant, Apple AirPlay 2, Apple HomeKit, Google Cast, and Amazon Alexa devices. Sony also confirmed that all 2026 BRAVIA models will receive Google Gemini AI support through a future OTA update.

Sony Is Expanding Screen Sizes Aggressively

Sony says the BRAVIA 3 II lineup will launch initially in 55-inch and 65-inch variants. The company will later introduce 75-inch, 85-inch, and 100-inch models.

The 100-inch variant is expected between July and August 2026.

Sony BRAVIA 3 II Price in India

Sony has announced the following pricing for the lineup:

55-inch: ₹99,990

65-inch: ₹1,24,990

75-inch: ₹1,79,990

85-inch: ₹3,05,990