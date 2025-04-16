Sony PlayStation 5 Slim Available With ₹5,000 Discount: How to Get The Deal

Sony has announced a limited-period discount on the PlayStation 5 Slim as part of the new ‘Summer Sale’. Launched in India last year, the PS5 Slim is a slimmed-down version of the PlayStation 5, with the company claiming the latest console is about 30 per cent thinner and 25 per cent lighter comparatively. Since discounts on Sony’s PlayStation consoles are rare, especially from the company, the upcoming sale could be an opportune time for interested buyers.

Sony PS5 Slim deal

Customers can get a flat discount of ₹5,000 on the PS5 Slim, which originally costs ₹44,990 for the Digital Edition and ₹54,990 for the disc version. After the discount, these models will cost ₹39,990 and ₹49,990, respectively. Readers should note that the discount specifically applies to the CFI-2008A and CFI-2008B versions. The discount will be available from April 17 and run through May 14 across all online and offline channels, such as Shop At SC, Amazon , Blinkit, Croma, Flipkart, Reliance Digital, Sony Center, and Vijay Sales, among others.

Sony has said the promotional offer gives customers a cost-effective opportunity. However, interested customers need to be fast because the offer will last till the last sale date, but it will also depend on available stocks.

Sony PS5 Slim specifications