Sony ULT Field 5 Review: Loud, Confident, and Tuned for the Outdoors

Sony has been quietly refining its portable audio lineup, and the ULT series is a clear signal of where the brand is headed. It is now less about chasing audiophile perfection and more about delivering bold, crowd-pleasing sound that works anywhere. The Sony ULT Field 5 sits right in the middle of this strategy, following the footsteps of the first-generation ULT portable speaker. It is portable but not tiny, powerful but not reckless, and designed for people who want their music to travel with them without compromise.

I used the ULT Field 5 across a mix of settings, including indoors, during short drives, and at a couple of casual outdoor gatherings, to see whether it lives up to Sony’s promise and its price of ₹24,990.

Image: Shubham Verma/ Republic

What’s Good

— The Sony ULT Field 5 looks exactly how a rugged portable speaker should. It is not trying to be decorative or minimalistic. The cuboidal body, fabric grille, and rubberised ends clearly signal durability over aesthetics, and that works in its favour. The speaker feels solid in hand and inspires confidence, even though its dimensions are not exactly bag-friendly.

— The built-in shoulder strap is a thoughtful addition. I initially dismissed it as unnecessary, but it proved useful when carrying the speaker around during longer outings. The weight feels intentional rather than excessive, although it does limit how long you would want to carry it around. Sony’s IP rating also makes the ULT Field 5 suitable for outdoor use, so dust, splashes, or a bit of rain are not concerns.

Image: Shubham Verma/ Republic

— Button placement is practical. All controls sit on the top, clearly labelled and easy to reach, including dedicated buttons for power, Bluetooth, volume, playback, and the ULT mode. Setup is equally simple. Turn it on, pair it via Bluetooth, and you are good to go. Multipoint connectivity worked reliably, making it easy to switch between my phone and laptop.

— Sony’s Sound Connect app is optional, which is refreshing. You can tweak EQ settings, update firmware, or link multiple speakers, but you are not forced to rely on it for everyday use. I mostly ignored it after the initial setup.

— Sound is where the ULT Field 5 justifies its existence. Out of the box, the output is loud, clean, and immediately engaging. Sony has tuned this speaker for impact rather than neutrality. Vocals sound clear, mids are present, and highs are controlled without getting sharp.

— The bass is the highlight. Activating ULT 1 or ULT 2 adds serious low-end weight, especially outdoors, where sound tends to disperse. Most Bollywood dance numbers compelled me to break into dancing at a house party because that environment is exactly where the speaker fits best. Importantly, the speaker holds its composure even at high volumes, well past the 70 per cent mark where many portable speakers begin to distort.

Image: Shubham Verma/ Republic

— Battery life is dependable. I consistently got close to a full day of mixed usage at moderate volumes. Charging happens over USB-C and, while not fast, it is predictable. Music continues to play while charging, and the speaker can also double as a power bank, which came in handy during outings.

What’s Bad

— The biggest drawback is size and weight. While the build feels premium and rugged, the ULT Field 5 is not something you casually slip into a backpack. If portability is your top priority, this might feel like overkill.

— The bass-heavy tuning, though enjoyable, lacks subtlety at higher levels. Indoors, ULT mode can overpower nuance, and fine-tuning the sound requires using the companion app.

Image: Shubham Verma/ Republic

— At this price, some users may also expect smarter features like voice assistant integration, which Sony has skipped altogether.

Verdict

Rating: 4/5

Image: Shubham Verma/ Republic