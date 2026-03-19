Spotify Glitch: Premium Users Hit With Ads, Company Says Issue Resolved

New Delhi: Imagine paying for ad‑free music, only to suddenly hear commercials between your favourite songs. That’s exactly what happened to thousands of Spotify Premium subscribers this week, after a strange glitch made their paid accounts look like “Free” plans inside the app.

Reports started pouring in from users on Twitter/X and DownDetector, describing how their Premium accounts were showing up as Free, while ad breaks interrupted playlists. Some even noticed missing features normally reserved for paying customers. The issue spread quickly, frustrating subscribers who expect uninterrupted listening.

Spotify acknowledged the problem in a forum post, calling it a “live issue.” The company explained that while account overviews still showed Premium status, the mobile app was mistakenly downgrading some users to Free. Support replies suggested logging out and back in as a temporary fix, but the glitch continued for many throughout the day.

One Premium user shared a response from Spotify’s support team: “Upon checking this from our end, we can confirm that your account is currently on Premium Basic. However, since you’re experiencing ads and are unable to access certain features, this appears to be a live issue. We kindly request your cooperation while we work on resolving this for you.”

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By the afternoon, Spotify confirmed the bug was being addressed, and later announced the fix was complete. “We’re happy to say that this should now be fixed for everyone! If this continues to happen on your end, please make sure to log out and log in again, that should do the trick,” the company said in an update.

The glitch highlights how dependent streaming services are on smooth account management. For Premium users, even a short disruption feels like a breach of trust especially when the main selling point is ad‑free listening. While Spotify moved quickly to patch the issue, the incident sparked plenty of chatter online, reminding everyone how fragile digital subscriptions can be.

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