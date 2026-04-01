Starlink India Launch Inches Closer as SpaceX Signs MoU with Meghalaya Government

The Government of Meghalaya has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Starlink India to improve internet connectivity across the state, particularly in remote and hard-to-reach areas.

The development was confirmed by Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma in a social media post, where he described the agreement as a step towards addressing long-standing connectivity gaps. He noted that while the state has made progress in improving infrastructure and governance processes over the past few years, extending reliable internet access to remote schools, healthcare centres, and communities continues to remain a challenge.

The partnership aims to introduce satellite-based connectivity to bridge these gaps. Sangma said the initiative is expected to improve access to healthcare and education, while also creating new livelihood opportunities in rural areas.

The state government is also looking to position Shillong as a technology hub in the Northeast, with a stronger digital ecosystem to support employment and innovation.

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Starlink’s satellite internet works through low-earth-orbit satellites, removing the need for traditional infrastructure such as fibre networks or mobile towers. This makes it particularly suited for regions like Meghalaya, where terrain and low population density make conventional network deployment difficult.

With satellite dishes installed at user locations, even remote villages can access high-speed internet. This could enable schools to adopt digital learning tools, allow telemedicine services in areas with limited healthcare access, and open up new economic opportunities through online work and digital services.

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Improved connectivity is also expected to strengthen governance by enabling better access to government schemes, financial services, and digital platforms. In disaster-prone regions, satellite-based networks can offer more reliable communication, especially when traditional infrastructure is disrupted by landslides or floods.