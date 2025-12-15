Starlink Satellite Faces 200‑Meter Close Call With Chinese Rocket Payload, Says SpaceX

A Starlink satellite narrowly avoided a dangerous encounter in orbit after a satellite launched from a Chinese rocket passed within roughly 200 meters, according to SpaceX. The company says the close call highlights growing concerns about poor communication between satellite operators.

Michael Nicolls, SpaceX’s vice president for Starlink engineering, alleged in a social media post on X that one of the satellites deployed by Chinese launch provider CAS Space came unexpectedly close to Starlink‑6079, a satellite that has been operating for more than two years. Nicolls said the problem began because the Chinese side did not share ephemeris data, which predicts a satellite’s future position.

CAS Space had launched nine satellites earlier in the week using its Kinetica‑1/Lijian‑1 rocket. The mission carried a mix of Chinese satellites, two jointly developed spacecraft for the UAE and Egypt, and a student-built satellite from Nepal. However, tracking data later suggested that one of these objects drifted into a risky proximity with the Starlink satellite at an altitude of about 560 km.

Astronomer Jonathan McDowell, who monitors satellite movements, confirmed that US Space Force data showed a close approach early on December 12 over the eastern Pacific. He identified the object as 67001, though its exact identity among the nine payloads remains unclear.

CAS Space responded by saying it is seeking more information from SpaceX and stressed that it supports safe and responsible use of space. The company also noted that once satellites are released, it no longer controls their movements. It added that its launch procedures are designed to avoid known debris and satellites during deployment.

McDowell later commented that CAS Space’s explanation appeared reasonable, noting that two days after launch is typically beyond the window where launch-related collision risks are predicted, according to a media report.