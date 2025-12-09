Starlink Says India Price Not Announced Yet, Live Website A Glitch

Starlink is on its way to enter India through partnerships with Reliance Jio and Airtel. | Image: Republic Tech

SpaceX has clarified that the official pricing for its satellite internet service, which was posted on Starlink's India website this week, appeared due to a website glitch. According to a SpaceX official, the price has not yet been announced, and customer orders remain inactive.

“The Starlink India website is not live, service pricing for customers in India has not yet been announced, and we are not taking orders from customers in India,” said Lauren Dreyer, Vice President of Starlink Operations at SpaceX, in a post on X (formerly Twitter).

Dreyer said the website was not supposed to go live, but a “config glitch” made “dummy test data” visible on the frontend. The data showed the monthly price for individuals would start at ₹8,600, while the one-time deposit for the hardware equipment would cost ₹34,000. According to Dreyer, “those numbers do not reflect what the cost of Starlink service will be in India.”

“The glitch was quickly fixed.”

Advertisement

Starlink’s statement on the price is viewed as a marketing tactic, with X users calling it a strategy through which the company used the live website as a yardstick to gauge public feedback on the pricing. The positive feedback would not have triggered a clarification, but after the criticism around steep pricing, the company has tried to “blame it on tech and reprice” the subscription.

While Starlink is preparing for its commercial operations, backed by strategic partnerships with Reliance Jio and Airtel—India’s largest and second-largest telecom operators, it cannot go ahead with the launch without regulatory approvals. Satellite communication services require a nod from several agencies, and while the government has previously affirmed full support, reports hint at a stalemate in the discussions.

Advertisement

“We're eager to connect the people of India with Starlink's high-speed internet, and our teams are focused on obtaining final government approvals to turn service (and the website) on,” said Dreyer.

SpaceX has established gateway earth stations, necessary for receiving signals from the company’s satellite, in several cities, including Chandigarh, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Lucknow, Mumbai, and Noida. Its services are primarily aimed at rural and remote locations where terrestrial services, such as broadband or even cellular internet, are barely feasible.