Starlink’s India Launch Soon? Elon Musk’s Satellite Internet Service Reportedly Begins Security Tests

Elon Musk’s satellite broadband service is edging closer to launch in India. Starlink has reportedly begun mandatory security evaluations in India, one of the final procedural hurdles before commercial rollout, fueling speculation of a launch timeline that could align with the finalisation of regulatory satellite pricing rules and spectrum terms in the coming months.

What’s happening now

Bloomberg has reported that Starlink has secured provisional spectrum for demonstrations and is running compliance tests required of all telecom and satcom operators before beaming consumer data at scale. The company is also said to be laying ground infrastructure, with plans for multiple gateway earth stations in major hubs such as Mumbai, Noida, Chandigarh, Kolkata, Lucknow and other metros, to link its Low‑Earth Orbit (LEO) constellation to domestic networks.

The report suggests an initial request of around 600Gbps capacity on its Gen‑1 fleet, with permission to import a limited batch of user terminals strictly for fixed-service trials. During this phase, data localisation, Indian‑only operations at gateways pending clearances, and frequent reporting to authorities are expected conditions.

Why it matters

Satellite broadband can plug stubborn coverage gaps across rural and border regions where fibre backhaul is scarce and mobile networks plateau. Starlink’s retail-first posture contrasts with rivals that skew towards enterprise and government links; if realised, it could give underserved households a new path to consistent speeds without waiting for towers or fibre trenches. For urban early adopters, it may emerge as a premium backup or primary line in outage-prone neighbourhoods.

Advertisement

The road to launch

Key dependencies remain. Final tariff frameworks for satellite services, long-term spectrum assignments, and full security approvals will decide the pace of the rollout. Even with infrastructure accelerating multiple gateways, on-site inspections, and trial telemetry, broad availability will depend on how quickly pricing, licensing, and monitoring regimes settle. A practical scenario sees limited pilots expanding into consumer availability in 2026, with phased city-by-city and rural rollouts as supply chains and local support mature.

Alternatives

Starlink will take on Jio SpaceFiber and OneWeb, operated by Reliance Jio and Eutelsat, on its release in India. The government-run telecom operator, Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL), also plans to launch satellite communication services, but the details are scant on whether it will match Starlink’s offerings.