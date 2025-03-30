Stop Scrolling! This Hidden iPhone Feature Will Help Find Photos Faster

iOS 18 introduced several changes to different Apple apps last year. While most of these upgrades were welcome, the revamped Photos app met with criticism for changing the app’s basics. According to many users, the new design of the Photos app made locating specific photos more cumbersome as it brought more collections and albums to the forefront. As such, finding photos sent by others is a time-consuming task.

Fret not! A hidden functionality in the Apple Photos app can help users find photos by arranging them according to when they were added to the iPhone. It removes the chronological sorting for photos, so they are no longer arranged according to when they were taken. So instead of scrolling through the sea of photos, users can almost immediately find the ones they are looking for.

Hidden iPhone trick

The trick is to toggle on Sort by Recently Added in the Photos, which lets users sort pictures based on when they were saved to the device.

– Open the Photos app.

– Scroll up the photos to the point where the entire screen is full of photo grids.

– Tap the round button with showing up and down arrows in the bottom-left corner of the screen.

– ‘Sort by Date Captured’ is selected by default. Change it to ‘Sort by Recently Added’.

After tapping this setting, the photos will be rearranged according to when they were added to the iPhone’s gallery instead of when they were taken. This up-and-down arrows button also has other settings that can help users reorganise the photos according to their preferences.