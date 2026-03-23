Stop the AI Race: Protesters Call for Halt to Advanced AI Systems Outside Anthropic, OpenAI Offices

New Delhi: The battle over artificial intelligence(AI) is no longer confined to boardrooms and research labs, it has spilled onto the streets. On Saturday, dozens of demonstrators gathered outside Anthropic’s headquarters in San Francisco, urging some of the world’s biggest AI companies to pause the development of frontier AI systems.

The protest, organised by the group “Stop the AI Race”, began at Anthropic before moving to the offices of OpenAI and Elon Musk’s xAI. Their demand was clear- company leaders must publicly commit to a conditional pause on advanced AI projects.

The group argues that frontier AI systems, those capable of automating research and self‑improvement, pose existential risks. They warn that unchecked development could lead to scenarios where machines surpass human control, raising fears of catastrophic consequences. “

The demonstration came just days after the White House unveiled a legislative framework aimed at shaping national AI policy. President Trump has urged Congress to strengthen protections for children while limiting liability for AI companies, drawing comparisons to the legal shields once granted to social media platforms.

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Meanwhile, the industry itself is racing ahead. OpenAI recently struck a deal with the Pentagon, even as Anthropic faces restrictions under a government ban. Alibaba, Baidu, and Tencent are rolling out their own AI agents, intensifying competition in China. The global AI race is accelerating, but so too are calls for caution.