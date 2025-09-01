Students See AI as Helpful but Fear It Weakens Thinking Skills, Survey Shows

Artificial intelligence has quickly become a part of college life, but students remain divided on how it’s shaping their education. A new survey by Inside Higher Ed reveals that while most undergraduates lean on AI for support in learning, many still worry it could hurt their critical thinking and raise fairness issues.

AI as a Study Buddy

The majority of students in the survey admitted to trying tools like ChatGPT over the past year. But instead of replacing assignments, many said they use AI as a helper to brainstorm ideas, clarify tough concepts, or review material before exams.

Only a smaller fraction confessed to letting AI do the heavy lifting, such as drafting essays or completing full assignments. Those who did were also more likely to admit the technology left them less confident in their own problem-solving abilities.

What Drives Misuse

When asked why some students cross the line, the top reason was simple: the pressure to perform. Others pointed to running out of time or seeing classmates use AI without consequences. Adult learners, who juggle studies with jobs and family, were especially likely to cite time as a challenge.

Interestingly, very few students blamed unclear college policies. Instead, many said peers knowingly ignored the rules.

Mixed Feelings About Integrity

Students recognise AI can save time, but they’re uneasy about its impact on fairness in the classroom. Some worry that unrestricted AI use could blur the line between original effort and machine-made work, creating an uneven playing field.