Swiggy Launches Scenes Event Ticketing Service, One BLCK Membership

Swiggy has introduced its rival to Zomato’s District event ticket booking platform with Scenes – an in-app ticketing platform available as part of the Dineout service. Currently live in a handful of cities, Swiggy Scenes lets users book tickets to events happening in their vicinity and various locations across India. Swiggy has also launched One BLCK, an exclusive invite-only membership for users who want better services with a higher convenience level.

Swiggy Scenes

Unlike Zomato District, Scenes is not a standalone service or app. Instead, it is available as part of Dineout, a restaurant table booking service that Swiggy acquired from Times Internet in an all-stock deal worth $120 million. Currently, Swiggy Scenes lists events such as NYE (New Year’s Eve) parties, live music, DJ Nights, among others in Delhi-NCR, Mumbai, and Bengaluru among other select locations. Users can buy tickets and even sell them using Scenes – a move that Zomato introduced with District and later received criticism for after tickets to Punjabi singer Diljit Dosanjh’s Dil-luminati Tour concerts were put up at exorbitantly inflated prices.

With Scenes, Swiggy – which reported an increase of one million in its monthly transacting users (MTU) in the second quarter of 2024-25 financial year – seeks to change its brand as a food ordering app to an equivalent of what its rival Zomato did after it acquired Paytm’s event ticketing platform and launched it as District. However, Swiggy and Zomato still do not sell movie tickets, giving the industry leader BookMyShow an upper hand.

Swiggy One BLCK