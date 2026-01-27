Swiggy Users Can Now Order Food, Groceries Inside ChatGPT

Swiggy says its users can now order food and shop for groceries from inside ChatGPT, without having to jump back and forth between apps, in what is being touted as a first such service in India. In addition to ordering food and daily essentials, Swiggy Dineout users can even reserve a table at their preferred restaurant using an AI chatbot.

So what changes for Swiggy users?

Instead of browsing menus or scrolling through product lists manually, you can type what you want in plain language, like asking for “ingredients for Thai green curry” or requesting a “highly rated biryani.” Swiggy says the AI assistant can then take care of the steps that usually take the most time, like searching options, comparing items, building a cart, applying coupons, confirming details like address, placing the order, and even tracking it after checkout. The AI assistant will fetch details, such as the address and the payment method, from your Swiggy account and process the order on confirmation.

For grocery and quick-commerce orders, Swiggy says the Instamart integration supports an assortment of over 40,000 products. The company also claims Instamart is the first quick-commerce platform globally to adopt this kind of setup.

The technology behind this is something called Model Context Protocol (MCP), which the company describes as an open-source framework that lets AI assistants connect securely to live services, so they can do more than just answer questions; they can actually complete tasks on your behalf.

How to connect it

Swiggy says you can set it up by adding a custom connector inside the settings of your AI assistant,s such as Claude, Gemini, ChatGPT, Cursor, or any agent of their choice, in a few simple steps:

Navigate to Settings

Choose Connectors and then click or tap Add Custom Connector/App

Enter a Name for your connector

Provide the URL for the service you want to integrate.

It has shared separate links for each service:

Instamart: https://mcp.swiggy.com/instamart

https://mcp.swiggy.com/instamart Food: https://mcp.swiggy.com/food

https://mcp.swiggy.com/food Dineout: https://mcp.swiggy.com/dineout