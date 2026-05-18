Tata Electronics Partners ASML to Announce India's First Chip Fabrication Plant in Gujarat

Tata Electronics and ASML on Saturday signed an agreement to build India's first front-end ​semiconductor fabrication plant in the state of Gujarat, ‌as the country accelerates efforts to develop a domestic chip industry.

The Dutch chipmaking equipment maker's technology will support Tata Electronics’ planned 300-millimetre semiconductor fabrication plant in ​Gujarat, the companies said in a joint statement.

"India's ​rapidly expanding semiconductor sector represents many compelling opportunities, and ⁠we are committed to establishing long-term partnerships in the ​region," ASML CEO Christophe Fouquet said.

Tata Electronics is developing the ​plant in Dholera, Gujarat, with an investment of $11 billion, aimed at producing chips for applications ranging from automotive and mobile devices to AI, the ​statement said.

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The deal was signed in the presence of ​Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Dutch Prime Minister Rob Jetten, India's ‌Ministry ⁠of External Affairs said, adding the two leaders also met chief executives from leading Dutch companies across sectors including energy, ports and technology.

Modi urged Dutch companies to invest in areas such ​as semiconductors, ​renewable energy, digital ⁠technologies and healthcare, while both leaders called for early implementation of an India-European Union ​free trade agreement.

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India has pledged billions of dollars in ​subsidies ⁠to attract semiconductor fabrication plants and related manufacturing, with eight projects underway including a $14 billion Tata Electronics facility in Gujarat.