Tatkal Booking Update: How to Link Aadhaar to Your IRCTC Account | Image: X

The train ticketing system is set to undergo a big change starting July 1. According to a new rule by Indian Railways, starting July, only those users who have successfully linked their Aadhaar card with their IRCTC account will be able to book Tatkal tickets. The move aims to discourage fraudulent ticketing and agent booking on IRCTC.

Starting July 1, users who have successfully authenticated their Aadhaar with their IRCTC account will be allowed to book Tatkal seats through the official website or mobile app. If you are planning to book Tatkal tickets for your next trip, the first thing that you need to do is link your Aadhaar card with your IRCTC account.

Here is how to do it:

Step 1- Go to the IRCTC app or the website.

Step 2- Login with your ID and password.

Step 3- Head to the My Account tab and tap on Authenticate User.

Step 4- Enter your Aadhaar Number in the given space.

Step 5- Select Verify details, and you will receive OTP on the phone number linked to your Aadhaar.

Step 6- Enter the OTP and submit once you have agreed to the consent form.

Step 7- You will receive a confirmation message once your Aadhaar is successfully authenticated.

OTP-based authentication for counter tickets

The Indian Railways is also making the Aadhaar OTP authentication mandatory for Tatkal tickets booked at computerised reservation counters and through authorised ticketing agents. This is basically to bring the same level of verification across all booking platforms.