Tech Guide: How to Buy the Right Power Bank Without Getting Scammed (or Overpaying)

Here’s the truth: with smartphones draining faster than your patience on a Monday morning, a good power bank can prove to be a lifesaver. But the market’s full of random brands, weird numbers, and flashy packaging. So, how do you pick the right one that won’t fry your phone or burn a hole in your pocket?

Here is a no-nonsense guide on how to pick the right power bank for your phone and the key points to consider before you hit the buy button.

Know Your Need, Not Just the Brand

Ask yourself- are you charging one phone once a day? Or powering your phone, tablet, earbuds, and portable fan during a train ride? If you are looking for a power bank for basic usage, which means one phone, go for a 10,000mAh power bank. If you need to juice up your multiple devices, then look for 20,000mAh or more.

A 10,000mAh power bank can charge a typical phone 2 times fully. A 20,000mAh power bank can charge one phone for around 4-5 times.

Check the Output Wattage Because This Matters

Don’t get swayed by brands that brag about “big mAh.” What matters more is Wattage (W), that’s the power it can send out. A power bank with 10W or less wattage will give slow charging, 18W to 22.5W will give fast charging, and those with 30W or above are great for phones, tablets, and even some laptops. If you want real fast charging, look for “PD” (Power Delivery) or Quick Charge 3.0/4.0 labels.

How Many Ports You Got?

This is another key factor you should see before buying a power bank. The basic models have 1 to 2 USB ports, but if you’re charging multiple devices, look for a combination of 1 USB-A + 1 USB. Look for those with pass-through charging. It lets you charge the power bank and your phone at the same time.

Size Vs Power - Remember it is a trade-off

Another gimmicky feature that seriously needs to drop now is the way mAh is advertised to sell the power bank. It is a trap. A 30,000mAh battery beast sounds great until it weighs more than your lunchbox. So, if you want pocketable power bank, stick to 10,000mAh. If you are okay with bulk in your bag in exchange for more juice, then go 20,000mAh or over. Just remember- more power = more size + weight. A heavier power bank, generally, indicates a larger battery backup.

Brands that Don’t Break or Break Your Bank

Avoid battery banks that are from shady brands and have no reviews. They may light up like a Diwali light but die in a week. Some reliable brands in India right now are – Anker, Xiaomi, Ambrane, Realme, and URBN. If you’re buying online, read the real user reviews. We’d suggest skip the five stars and read the 3-star ones. That’s where the honest truth lives.

