Tech Hack: Do This If Airtel, Jio, BSNL, Vodafone Idea Are Not Responding to Your Complaints | Image: Unsplash

The government wants your phone network-related issues to be heard. The Department of Telecommunications (DoT), which is part of the Ministry of Communications, has made it easier for millions of telecom users across India to file complaints directly against service providers that don't fix network and service problems.

In case you are facing a problem with Airtel, Jio, BSNL, or Vi and it hasn't been fixed, you can now skip the customer service loops and go straight to the central authority for a faster solution. This comes as a relief for many phone users who are tired of waiting in queues on customer care calls only to be heard. For years, telecom companies have been sluggish to fix network outages, poor connectivity, slow internet speeds, billing problems, or service interruptions, especially for those living in remote areas.

Across a diverse landscape of India, there are times when users are left stuck without the right help or options when they don't. To end this suffering, the Ministry of Communications has stepped up its efforts to help people with complaints through the CPGRAMS (Centralised Public Grievance Redress and Monitoring System) webpage.

Here is a step-by-step guide on how to file a complaint

If your telecom company isn't answering your complaint, this is what you need to do.

1. Open the CPGRAMS portal: Go to https://pgportal.gov.in

2. Sign up or log in: If this is your first time using the site, you will need to create an account by entering your basic information.

3. Make a complaint: On the homepage, click "Lodge Public Grievance."

4. Choose a Category: From the main list of complaint categories, pick "Telecommunications."

5. State the Problem: Pick a subcategory, such as Call Drop, Slow Internet, Network Problem, Billing Issues, etc.

6. Give specifics: Make your complaint very clear. If you have them, include screenshots, complaint reference numbers, or bills as proof.

7. Submit: The Ministry will forward your complaint to the right department or telecom operator once you send it in.