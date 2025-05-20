Tech Hack: No Signal? Try this Google Maps Trick that Keeps You on Track When the Internet is Gone | Image: Google Maps

Picture this: You are out into the wilds with your friends for camping. Your phone is in your hand, and according to Google Maps, you’re just 10 minutes away from your destination. Everything seems under control and going as per the plan until the network suddenly drops and your internet connection disappears. Now what?

Don’t panic - for occasions like these, we've got a quick Google Maps hack that will guide you through with ease, even when you're offline.

Google Maps comes with an integrated Offline Maps mode that lets you pre-download parts of the map to your device. After pre-downloading, you will be able to use directions, location tracking, and even place searches all without the Internet on your phone or any other device.

However, to access this feature you will have to make few changes on your phone while you still have internet. Here is how to enable it:

-- Go to Google Maps on your phone while you still have internet. Enter your destination.

-- Swipe left the menu at the bottom of the screen.

-- Choose Download Offline map.

-- The map will be saved on your phone if there is enough storage.

-- To access it later, go to Maps, hit your profile icon and click on offline maps.