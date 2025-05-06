Tech Hacks: How to Check If Your Aadhaar Is Being Misused, Step-by-Step Guide

How Many Times You Can Update Name, Address, & Mobile Number In Aadhaar? Check Details Here | Image: X

In a time when digital identity theft is becoming more prevalent, it's important to ensure that our Aadhaar number isn't being used without our consent. The Aadhaar, which is issued by the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI), is among the most vital identity documents in India. It's associated with services like bank accounts, SIM cards, and government subsidies. Luckily, UIDAI offers various tools to enable you to keep track of and secure your Aadhaar usage. Here's how you can check whether someone is using your Aadhaar without your permission.

1. Go to the UIDAI Website

Begin by accessing the official UIDAI website: https://uidai.gov.in. This is the sole legitimate portal for Aadhaar services and updates. Do not use third-party websites to avoid getting trapped in phishing sites.

2. Utilise the "Aadhaar Authentication History" Tool

Upon arriving at the homepage, go to the 'My Aadhaar' option and click on the "Aadhaar Authentication History" option under "Aadhaar Services." Feed in your 12-digit Aadhaar number and security code shown on the screen.

3. Generate OTP for Access

Tap "Send OTP." UIDAI will send you a One-Time Password to the registered mobile number. Enter that OTP to get to the next step.

4. Review Your Authentication History

You can then see a history of all the authentication requests that have been made with your Aadhaar number. Biometric, OTP, and demographic authentications are all included. Check for any unusual activity, such as logins or service access that you are unaware of.

5. What to Do if You See Misuse

If you notice any improper use, you are required to report it immediately to UIDAI through their toll-free number (1947) or email address (help@uidai.gov.in). You may also temporarily lock your Aadhaar number using the UIDAI portal until such time as the problem is corrected.