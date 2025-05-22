TECNO Pova Curve 5G Launch Date Announced: What to Expect from This Budget Phone

TECNO’s next phone in the Pova series, Curve 5G, has a launch date: May 29. The Pova Curve 5G will feature a curved display — a feature that was once exclusive to premium phones but recently trickled down to the mid-range. TECNO says the curved display will offer “ergonomic comfort.” However, good ergonomics relies on other aspects of a phone, which the company has yet to reveal.

The Pova Curve 5G will house a slim, curved frame for sleek looks, but TECNO says the phone is “more than just design.” The company has announced that the upcoming phone will offer a high-performance processor and AI features, including TECNO’s in-house voice assistant called Ella, which allows users to “find answers to every question or problem users might have.”

Previous teasers of the Pova Curve 5G have confirmed features such as 5G++ — a technology offered by Reliance Jio and Airtel to deliver higher multi-Gbps data speeds at lower latency, often leveraging millimetre-wave frequencies. The phone will also come with VoWiFi Dual Pass, which is an advanced Wi-Fi-based cellular calling technology for taking calls in low network areas.

While TECNO has not revealed key specifications of the phone, the Curve 5G allegedly surfaced on the Google Play Console recently. The listing confirmed that the Pova Curve 5G would pack a full-HD+ (1080x2436 pixels) display, Android 15, 8GB of RAM, and the MediaTek MT6978 SoC, which is the model number of the Dimensity 7300 SoC. These details have also cropped up on the phone’s Geekbench listing.

However, TECNO has confirmed the phone’s design, showing a Galaxy S25 Edge-style camera bump on the back. The phone also has an orange-coloured portion right at the back of the power button. The TECNO Pova Curve 5G will be available in Black and Silver colour options.