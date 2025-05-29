TECNO Pova Curve 5G Launched: Price in India, Specifications

TECNO has launched the Pova Curve 5G smartphone in India, bringing features such as a curved display, Android 15 software, and a fast-charging battery to a phone that costs about ₹16,000. The announcement comes days after TECNO teased the phone through multiple posts and videos on social media, pitching how the Pova Curve 5G looks different from other phones in its price segment. Here are all the details about the new TECNO Pova Curve 5G.