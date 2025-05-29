TECNO Pova Curve 5G Launched: Price in India, Specifications

Updated May 29th 2025, 12:52 IST
TECNO has launched the Pova Curve 5G smartphone in India, bringing features such as a curved display, Android 15 software, and a fast-charging battery to a phone that costs about ₹16,000. The announcement comes days after TECNO teased the phone through multiple posts and videos on social media, pitching how the Pova Curve 5G looks different from other phones in its price segment. Here are all the details about the new TECNO Pova Curve 5G.
The new Pova Curve 5G is priced at ₹15,999 for the variant with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. Its 8GB/128GB version costs ₹16,999. The sale starts June 5 for both online and offline customers, but the latter can buy only the 8GB option. Buyers can get benefits such as a chance to win a Royal Enfield motorcycle, a stylish scooter, free screen replacement, extended warranty on the phone, and a voucher, among other things.
