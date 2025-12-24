Updated 24 December 2025 at 18:33 IST
Tel Aviv University, Google Israel Launch $1M AI Research Program
Tel Aviv University and Google Israel launch a three‑year AI research program with $1M funding from Google.org. . The initiative supports scholarships, grants, and education, focusing on language models, algorithmic efficiency, and privacy, while introducing new programs for graduate students and teens from Israel’s peripheries.
Google | Image: Reuters
Tel Aviv University (TAU) and Google Israel have launched a new three-year program to advance research in core areas of artificial intelligence (AI). Google.org is providing USD 1 million in funding to support scholarships, research grants, and educational initiatives.
The program, led by TAU's Centre for AI & Data Science under Prof. Yishay Mansour, will focus on foundational AI research, including language models, algorithmic efficiency, and privacy.
New initiatives include an honours program for graduate students and the BITS of AI program for teens from Israel's geographic and social peripheries.
