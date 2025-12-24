Tel Aviv University, Google Israel Launch $1M AI Research Program

Tel Aviv University (TAU) and Google Israel have launched a new three-year program to advance research in core areas of artificial intelligence (AI). Google.org is providing USD 1 million in funding to support scholarships, research grants, and educational initiatives.

The program, led by TAU's Centre for AI & Data Science under Prof. Yishay Mansour, will focus on foundational AI research, including language models, algorithmic efficiency, and privacy.

