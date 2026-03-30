Telegram Outage: Thousands Report Messaging App Down

Telegram users across the globe are reporting significant problems with the popular messaging app. According to outage tracking data, the disruptions began late Sunday evening and have continued into Monday, affecting thousands of users.

Reports indicate that the majority of complaints are related to the mobile app itself, accounting for nearly 60% of issues. Around 30% of users say they are unable to send or receive messages, while another 8% are experiencing login failures. Notifications and voice calls have also been flagged as unreliable during the outage.

The problems appear to be widespread, with spikes in reports recorded at multiple times over the past 24 hours. Downdetector, which monitors service outages, shows a sharp rise in complaints beginning around 9 PM Sunday and continuing through Monday morning.

Telegram, known for its encrypted messaging, file sharing, and large group channels, has not yet issued an official statement on the cause of the disruption. The company operates across mobile, desktop, and web platforms, and users in different regions have reported varying levels of service instability.

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While the exact cause remains unclear, the outage underscores the challenges faced by cloud‑based messaging platforms that serve millions of users worldwide. As of now, users are advised to monitor Telegram’s official channels for updates and to use alternative communication methods if necessary.

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