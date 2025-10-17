The New Bizarre 'Homeless Person' AI Trend Is Going Viral Among Teens and Causing Parent Panic

Social media is a strange space. On one hand, it can spread awareness and give people a voice. On the other, it can create chaos, confusion, and sometimes even fear. TikTok is proving that again with a bizarre new trend that has gone viral among teens, and it’s leaving parents terrified.

The trend, known as the “Homeless Person Prank,” started in Dorset, England, and involves teenagers using AI image tools like ChatGPT and Google Gemini to create fake images of a homeless person breaking into their homes. These AI-generated pictures are then sent to parents, along with panicked messages like “There’s someone in the house” or “He says he knows you.”

According to reports, the prank unfolds like this: teens take real photos of their living rooms, front doors, or hallways, then use AI to insert a homeless-looking man into the frame. Some images show the “intruder” standing at the door, while others show him sitting casually on the couch. The teens then text these pictures to their parents, pretending that a stranger has broken in.

In another case, a parent reportedly called the police, believing the break-in was real. Dorset Police have since confirmed that they are aware of the trend and have warned parents to be cautious about viral online challenges that can cause distress or waste police time.

TikTok has not officially commented on the trend yet. While TikTok remains banned in India, social media users have devised their own ways to create such trends that risk their digital safety. For instance, India recently saw millions of people giving their personal photos to AI to turn into a Bollywood-inspired portrait, potentially exposing sensitive personal data to third parties.