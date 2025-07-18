The Next Era of AI: OpenAI’s Agentic ChatGPT Makes Machine Interactions Seamless

OpenAI is leading what is deemed the next era of artificial intelligence with the launch of its general-purpose AI agent in ChatGPT. This agentic AI can perform basic computer-related tasks on your behalf, minimising the need for you to do things like booking tickets, filling out forms, generating calendar events, and even editing documents and presentations. OpenAI says the ChatGPT agent can even run code on its own, based on inputs and prompts.

In the company’s words, ChatGPT agent is “a unified agentic system combining Operator’s action-taking remote browser, deep research’s web synthesis, and ChatGPT’s conversational strengths.” At the helm of it is OpenAI’s Operator, which was announced earlier this year as the company’s first agentic AI (computer-using agent) model that uses GPT-4o’s vision capabilities with advanced reasoning. The model practices reinforcement learning, a machine learning technique that allows agents to make decisions by interacting with an environment towards a specific goal.

In ChatGPT agent’s case, OpenAI’s agentic AI can interact with the website or platform to perform basic tasks based on prompts in natural language. The agent can access ChatGPT connectors, which allow you to connect third-party apps such as Gmail and GitHub for seamless information transfer as part of its process to carry out a task. OpenAI says its agent can also access a terminal and deploy APIs for certain apps when running code.

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman also emphasised guardrails for the ChatGPT agent, which prevent it from going entirely autonomous. “We have built a lot of safeguards and warnings into it, and broader mitigations than we’ve ever developed before from robust training to system safeguards to user controls, but we can’t anticipate everything. In the spirit of iterative deployment, we are going to warn users heavily and give users freedom to take actions carefully if they want to,” Altman said on X.