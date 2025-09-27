The Tesla Pi Phone Rumour: Is Elon Musk's Company Truly Entering the Mobile Market?

The story of the mythical Tesla Pi Phone began in 2021 when media websites reported that Tesla was allegedly launching a Model Pi smartphone, suggesting that Apple should be worried. This initial frenzy was followed by a year of silence.

For the last three years, sparse and unconfirmed news of the Tesla Pi Phone’s imminent arrival has been circulating online. Notably, no reputable media company has officially reported on the device. This is likely because major outlets know that any genuine product launch would be accompanied by a formal, structured announcement directly from Tesla, providing credible details and expectations for the phone.

So why is the rumour trending now in 2025?

The Tesla Pi Phone is back in the spotlight this year, with the rumour resurfacing across the online world, as it does annually. This time, some websites have gone so far as to describe the phone's supposed look and design.

The current surge began when a Facebook page named Trend Fuel dropped a post proclaiming it was "official" and that the "$789 Tesla Pi Phone just changed the entire smartphone game." The post, featuring an edited image of Elon Musk holding a phone, quickly gained traction thanks to social media fan frenzy, reigniting online chatter.

The Futuristic (and Fantastical) Features

People are making wild guesses and speculating about the long-rumoured Model Pi, attributing futuristic features to it. The common claims that have remained consistent since 2021 include:

Direct Starlink satellite connectivity.

Neuralink integration (allowing control via a brain-computer interface).

Solar charging capabilities.

Built-in crypto mining.

Adding to the hype, some posts claim that Musk himself stated that phone companies like Apple should be worried about the Pi Phone’s impending arrival.

Musk Has Personally Denied the Claims

According to several media reports, Elon Musk has already indirectly quashed these rumours. When asked in an interview if the claims were true, Musk’s definitive reply was, "No, we are not doing a phone."

However, he followed this denial with a caveat that he would reconsider the decision if companies like Apple or Google blocked the use of Tesla apps or Starlink services on their devices.