The Viral ‘Nano Banana’ AI Craze: Here’s the Correct Prompt to Turn Your Photo into a 3D Figurine

AI and its obsession have once again taken over social media. Twitter, BlueSky, Facebook and other popular social media platforms are currently buzzing with a viral new trend: 3D figurines of people, pets, and even random characters placed on a table with a packaging box in the background. At the heart of this viral craze is Gemini’s Nano Banana.

How the Trend Took Off

Over the past week, countless users have been sharing miniaturised, toy-like versions of themselves. These glossy, cartoonish models often resemble collectable vinyl figures, complete with oversized heads and polished details. The common thread? These photos have been created using Gemini’s Nano Banana- the latest upgrade to image generation in the Gemini app.

The Correct Prompt Everyone’s Using

Google posted a correct prompt to create these 3D models. Open the Gemini app or go to the web version of Gemini. Upload the photo you want to use, and paste the prompt below. You can also tweak the prompt according to your use case. The prompt is - “Create a 1/7 scale commercialised figurine of the characters in the picture, in a realistic style, in a real environment. The figurine is placed on a computer desk. Next to the computer screen is a toy packaging box, designed in a style reminiscent of high-quality collectible figures, printed with original artwork. The packaging features two-dimensional flat illustrations.”

Why People Love It

These 3D figurines are instantly shareable. They often look like something you could actually hold in your hand or buy off a shelf. Some users are even joking about turning their generated figures into real-life 3D prints, taking the digital fad one step further.

More Than Just a Meme?

Like many viral AI trends, “Nano Banana” could fade as quickly as it appeared. But it also highlights how online communities are learning to bend AI tools to their will, creating entire aesthetics out of nothing more than a phrase that sticks. For now, if your timeline looks like a toy store, you can thank two things: generative AI, and of course, the Nano Banana.