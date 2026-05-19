This 10,000mAh Power Bank Can Magnetically Charge iPhone at 15W, Costs ₹2,499

Indian accessories brand URBN has launched the Slate Qi2 MagTag, a 10,000mAh magnetic wireless power bank priced at ₹2,499, available in Black, Grey, and Blue on Amazon and URBN's own website. The launch targets a gap in the Indian market where most magnetic wireless power banks top out at 7.5W, half the speed that Qi2-certified devices are capable of delivering.

The Qi2 certification is the product's central claim. Unlike the 7.5W ceiling that most MagSafe-compatible power banks on the market observe, the Slate delivers the full 15W Qi2 wireless output, which URBN says translates to charging a compatible iPhone to 50 per cent in approximately 45 minutes, and fully charging an iPhone 17 Pro Max approximately 1.5 times on a single bank.

Compatible Android devices, including the Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra and Nothing Phone (3), can be charged up to 1.3 times. For users who prefer wired charging, a USB Type-C port supports 20W fast charging in both input and output directions.

The power bank uses premium-grade magnets for a secure snap-on hold that URBN says stays firmly in place during commuting, texting, and general movement, without requiring the user to set the phone down. A smart LED display shows the remaining battery percentage directly rather than relying on blinking indicator lights, which is a practical improvement for users who need an accurate read before heading out.

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On the safety side, URBN has equipped it with an automatic thermal shutdown, which activates if the device detects overheating in the battery or internal circuitry. The unit is also UL and RoHS compliant and flight-safe, making it a practical choice for frequent travellers who need to clear airport security without questions about battery certification.

It is available through Amazon, Croma, Reliance Digital, Vijay Sales, Flipkart, Swiggy Zepto, and URBN's direct-to-consumer platform at UrbnWorld.com.