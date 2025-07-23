This ₹42.5 Lakh iPhone Has James Bond’s Omega Seamaster Watch Built In

Caviar has launched a special edition iPhone that embeds an Omega Seamaster Diver 300M 007 Edition right on its back. This is the same watch that Daniel Craig donned as James Bond in No Time to Die. Hence, Caviar’s reimagined iPhone version is called iPhone No Time To Die Edition, and it costs a whopping $49,000. That is about ₹42.5 lakh.

According to Caviar, the James Bond-inspired design features an aerospace-grade titanium and carbon fibre rear panel for the iPhone, with the Omega timepiece embedded at its centre. The watch, protected by a sapphire crystal, functions as usual, offering support for manual winding. Caviar said it created at least 15 prototypes of this edition before it settled on this design, with the development process spanning about five months. The iPhone No Time To Die Edition will have just seven units globally, making it one of the rarest limited edition smartphones.

The iPhone model used in this redesign is the iPhone 16 Pro Max—Apple’s top-end model of last year. The timepiece used is also the original Seamaster, which uses an original co-axial master chronometer with a rated precision of ±5 seconds per day. Complimenting the iPhone’s water resistance, the Omega watch is rated to endure water up to 300 metres, making it entirely waterproof. The watch uses concentric titanium rings with hints of the gun barrel sequence in the opening credit scene of James Bond.

In the box of the iPhone No Time To Die Edition, Caviar has bundled the special edition iPhone 16 Pro Max, AirPods Pro 2, Omega travel pouch, cables and adapters for the iPhone, and winding tools for the watch. You can place an order on Caviar’s website or through a personal concierge, with the deliveries expected after six weeks. According to the website, this will be a white-glove delivery.