This Apple MacBook Air M4 Deal Brings Down Price to Under ₹54,000, With Conditions

The MacBook Air M4 is available at a discounted price, but the deal comes with conditions. | Image: Apple

Apple’s latest MacBook Air M4 will be available at the lowest price in the Republic Day sale on Croma. Started on January 23, Croma’s latest sale includes steep discounts on electronics, but the offer allowing customers to buy the MacBook Air M4 for less than ₹54,000 stands out, representing a price cut of more than ₹45,000 on the original price of ₹99,900.

Croma’s deal, however, comes with some conditions:

— The discounted price applies only to customers who qualify as students. In other words, the MacBook Air M4’s bill will be in the name of a buyer who Croma can identify as a student enrolled in an eligible college, university, or institution in India.

— Buyers will be required to trade in an old laptop, for which a maximum of ₹13,000 can be availed as a discount towards the final price of the MacBook Air M4. The exchange value will depend on the model and its condition, meaning not every laptop model exchanged as part of the deal will qualify for the full discount.

— Irrespective of the exchange value, the buyer will receive an additional ₹10,000 when they trade in an old laptop. For instance, if the exchanged laptop fetches the full ₹13,000, the bonus will bring the total discount to ₹23,000.

— The last leg of the offer is a bank cashback of ₹10,000. Since this will be credited post-purchase, the buyer needs to pay the final amount upfront.

Totalling all discounts, the MacBook Air M4’s final price comes down to ₹53,913—the lowest on Apple’s thin laptop launched last year.

The Apple MacBook Air M4 comes with a 13-inch Liquid Retina Display with 500 nits of brightness and a native resolution of 2560x1664 pixels. The M4 chip includes a 10-core CPU and up to a 10-core GPU, but the deal applies to the base model with an 8-core GPU. It houses 16GB of unified memory and 256GB of SSD. While the model can be configured to include up to 32GB of unified memory and 2TB of storage, doing this will cause the price to hike.