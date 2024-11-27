This iPhone 15 Flipkart Deal Offers Customers Over ₹11,400 Discount

iPhone 15, one of Apple's most popular iPhone devices, is currently selling at a discounted price. Online shopping platform Flipkart has slashed the price of last year's iPhone 15, making it more affordable for customers who are not willing to spend more on this year's iPhone 16. The iPhone 15's price on Flipkart includes a discount of over ₹11,400, but customers can make more savings.

iPhone 15 deal on Flipkart

Apple's iPhone 15 is listed at a discounted price of ₹58,499 on Flipkart currently. That represents a cut of ₹11,401 on the device's price of ₹69,900, which was revised after the iPhone 16 launch. Since this is a flat discount, customers are not expected to use a bank card or any other voucher. However, they have an option to opt for an online payment to become eligible for more benefits. For instance, using an Axis Bank credit card shaves ₹1,250 off the price, while customers can get 5 per cent unlimited cashback on using a Flipkart Axis Bank credit card.

iPhone 15 specifications

Last year's iPhone 15 features a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display with a Dynamic Island, but it is limited to a 60Hz refresh rate. It is powered by the Apple A16 Bionic chip, which includes a 6-core processor and a 5-core GPU, along with 6GB of RAM. The iPhone 15 supports eSIM connectivity and offers Wi-Fi 6, NFC, GPS, and Bluetooth 5.3.

In terms of camera capabilities, the iPhone 15 has a 48MP main camera and a 12MP ultrawide camera, both equipped with sensor-shift optical image stabilization (OIS). It offers 2x optical zoom in, 2x optical zoom out, and a 4x optical zoom range, as well as advanced features like the Photonic Engine, Deep Fusion, and Smart HDR 5. The front camera also has a 12MP sensor with autofocus, Focus Pixels, the Photonic Engine, Deep Engine, and Smart HDR 5.