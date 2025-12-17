This Is The World's Tiniest Mini PC, Powered By AI, And Not 'Dependent On Cloud'

This Is The World's Tiniest Mini PC, That Too Powered By AI | Image: Guinness World Records

New Delhi: In our craze towards smaller and more portable devices, a tech startup has now entered the Guinness Book of Records for creating the world smallest mini Personal Computer. Measuring just 142.0 mm (5.59 in) in length, 80.0 mm (3.15 in) in width and 25.3 mm (1 in) in height, this mini PC, is around the same size of a smartphone.

Tiiny AI Inc, a US based startup, was officially awarded the record for developing the smallest mini PC (100B LLM Locally), named the Tiiny AI Pocket Lab, on December 2, 2025.

In a technological marvel, Tiiny AI Pocket Lab is also the first pocket-sized device in AI supercomputing. It can also run up to 120 billion parameter large language model (LLM) completely on-device, without the need for cloud connectivity, servers or Graphics Processing Units (GPU).

Among other features, the mini-PC runs in just 65W power envelope, making it largely energy-efficient, in comparison to traditional GPU-based systems.

Advertisement

The AI Pocket Lab is also credited for marking a major shift in AI computing, by creating an alternative model built on personal, portable, and fully private intelligence, at a time when cloud-based AI has been struggling with concerns related to sustainability, high energy costs, large scale outages, the high costs of long-context processing, and risks related to privacy.

Tiiny AI has described this problem saying that the most striking bottleneck in the AI ecosystem “is not computing power, it is dependence on the cloud”.

Advertisement

“Cloud AI has brought remarkable progress, but it also created dependency, vulnerability, and sustainability challenges,” Samar Bhoj, the Go-To-Market Director of Tiiny AI said.

Bhoj also pointed out that Tiiny AI believes that intelligence should belong to people, rather than data centres.

“With Tiiny AI Pocket Lab, we believe intelligence shouldn’t belong to data centres, but to people. This is the first step toward making advanced AI truly accessible, private, and personal, by bringing the power of large models from the cloud to every individual device,” he added.

Designed to support developers, researchers, creators, professionals, and students, who turn to AI for their personal or professional use, Tiiny AI Pocket Lab helps in reasoning, understanding deep contexts, workflows, generating content, and securely processes sensitive information, even without internet access.